Ford CEO: Meeting with Trump 'very positive'

The head of Ford Motor Co. expressed confidence in the new administration on Monday following a meeting between President Trump and businesses leaders at the White House.

“Walking out of the meeting today, I know I come out with a lot of confidence that the president is very, very serious in making sure the United States economy is going to be strong and have policies — tax, regulatory or trade — to drive that,” said Ford CEO Mark Fields. “That encourages all of us, as CEOs, as we make decisions going forward.

“So it’s a very, very positive meeting.”

The meeting was described as a “listening session” with CEOs representing a wide array of businesses, including Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. It comes following the auto industry’s contentious relationship with Trump on the campaign trail.

