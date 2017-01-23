Ford CEO: Meeting with Trump 'very positive'

The head of Ford Motor Co. expressed confidence in the new administration on Monday following a meeting between President Trump and businesses leaders at the White House.

“Walking out of the meeting today, I know I come out with a lot of confidence that the president is very, very serious in making sure the United States economy is going to be strong and have policies — tax, regulatory or trade — to drive that,” said Ford CEO Mark Fields. “That encourages all of us, as CEOs, as we make decisions going forward.

“So it’s a very, very positive meeting.”

The meeting was described as a “listening session” with CEOs representing a wide array of businesses, including Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. It comes following the auto industry’s contentious relationship with Trump on the campaign trail.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

U.S. auto parts sellers skid after report on Amazon's entry

U.S. auto parts sellers skid after report on Amazon’s entry

Economy
Comments
Trump Targets 3 Agencies With Ambitious Budget Cuts

Trump Targets 3 Agencies With Ambitious Budget Cuts

Economy
Comments

Study: Obama administration issued $40B in ‘midnight’ regs

Economy
Comments

The DEA: A Good Place to Cut the Federal Budget

Economy
Comments

Free Trade versus “Free Trade”

Economy
Comments

Comments