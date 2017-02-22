Former Aetna CEO Says Obamacare Was Flawed and Exchanges are Unsustainable

Image Credits: flickr, wonderlane.

Former Aetna CEO Ronald Williams said that the Affordable Care Act was flawed and that the exchanges are unsustainable, in an interview with CNBC.

Many insurers began pulling out of the exchanges last year, citing that there were not enough young, healthy individuals signing up for coverage to compensate for sicker enrollees.

“I think [Obamacare] was flawed,” Williams said. “In health care you really need a balance of people who need health care today, tomorrow, and in the future.”

Additionally, “the rate structure was set in a way that those who needed health care today got the most affordable premiums. That means typically older citizens got a much better deal.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Maine and Florida Lobbying to Ban Candy and Soda for Foodstamp Recipients

Maine and Florida Lobbying to Ban Candy and Soda for Foodstamp Recipients

Health
Comments
Rambling Could Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer's

Rambling Could Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer’s

Health
Comments

Is Walking 10,000 Steps a Day Harmful?

Health
Comments

Common Food Additive Can Interfere with Body’s Ability to Digest

Health
Comments

Majority of Ebola Cases Caused By a Handful of People

Health
Comments

Comments