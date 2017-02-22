Former Aetna CEO Says Obamacare Was Flawed and Exchanges are Unsustainable

Former Aetna CEO Ronald Williams said that the Affordable Care Act was flawed and that the exchanges are unsustainable, in an interview with CNBC.

Many insurers began pulling out of the exchanges last year, citing that there were not enough young, healthy individuals signing up for coverage to compensate for sicker enrollees.

“I think [Obamacare] was flawed,” Williams said. “In health care you really need a balance of people who need health care today, tomorrow, and in the future.”

Additionally, “the rate structure was set in a way that those who needed health care today got the most affordable premiums. That means typically older citizens got a much better deal.”

