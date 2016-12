Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, President of Argentina from 2007 to 2015, was indicted Tuesday on corruption charges. She has denied all allegations, arguing they are politically motivated.

Fernandez is being investigated for conspiracy and a judge has ordered an embargo to 10 billion pesos, according to local media outlets.

Prosecutors accuse Fernandez of using the power of her office to guide public contracts to a businessman close to her family.