Former Bush Attorney General: Trump Right that there was Surveillance

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey on Sunday said that President Trump is likely correct that there was surveillance on Trump Tower for intelligence purposes, but incorrect in accusing former President Barack Obama of ordering the wiretapping.

“I think he’s right in that there was surveillance and that it was conducted at the behest of the attorney general – at the Justice Department,” Mukasey told ABC’s “This Week.”

Trump on Saturday accused Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower in New York City just before the November election.

A spokesman for Obama denied that the former president or the White House ordered any such surveillance.

Fmr Bush AG: Wiretap would mean "there was some basis to believe somebody in Trump Tower may have been acting as an agent of the Russians." pic.twitter.com/93BtgRWpYq — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 5, 2017

