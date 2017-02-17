Former Clinton IT Aide May Face Criminal Charges Over Email Server

A former State Department IT technician who set up Hillary Clinton’s private email server in her home may face criminal charges for avoiding multiple subpoenas to testify on Clinton’s email server.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R., Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter on Thursday to Attorney General Jeff Session asking that Bryan Pagliano be charged for ignoring multiple subpoenas requesting that he testify before the Oversight Committee.

Pagliano was responsible for managing Clinton’s private server and also served as a senior adviser to the former secretary of state.

“Because Pagliano’s job functions included supporting mobile computing issues across the department, he was uniquely positioned to answer questions regarding State Department policies and practices for preserving records, as well as the technological procedures utilized to do so,” Chaffetz wrote.

Read more