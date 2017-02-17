Former Clinton IT Aide May Face Criminal Charges Over Email Server

Image Credits: Flickr.

A former State Department IT technician who set up Hillary Clinton’s private email server in her home may face criminal charges for avoiding multiple subpoenas to testify on Clinton’s email server.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R., Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter on Thursday to Attorney General Jeff Session asking that Bryan Pagliano be charged for ignoring multiple subpoenas requesting that he testify before the Oversight Committee.

Pagliano was responsible for managing Clinton’s private server and also served as a senior adviser to the former secretary of state.

“Because Pagliano’s job functions included supporting mobile computing issues across the department, he was uniquely positioned to answer questions regarding State Department policies and practices for preserving records, as well as the technological procedures utilized to do so,” Chaffetz wrote.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Can Facial Recognition Software Help Save Endangered Lemurs?

Can Facial Recognition Software Help Save Endangered Lemurs?

Science & Tech
Comments
Scientists Focus on How Turtles' Necks Evolved with 150-Million-Year-Old Fossil

Scientists Focus on How Turtles’ Necks Evolved with 150-Million-Year-Old Fossil

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA Calls on Amateur Astronomers to Help Find Stars and Planets

Science & Tech
Comments

Massive Lake Of Molten Carbon Discovered Under US Could Cause Climate CHAOS

Science & Tech
Comments

Polar Bear Numbers Still On The Rise, Despite Global Warming

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments