Former MTV V-jay Sounds Off On Failed Racist Anti-Male Video
Infowars Nightly News Director Rob Dew interviews Pod Cast inventor Adam Curry on MTV's failed racebaiting Video and the recent embezzling revelations from Snopes
Infowars.com -
December 22, 2016
Related Articles
Generation Snowflake: Percentage Of Young Adults Living With Their Parents Hasn’t Been This High Since 1940
U.S. News
Comments
Mysterious Military Flyover Above Manhattan Was A Trump “Emergency Relocation Drill”
U.S. News
Comments
Metro’s special inauguration SmarTrip cards won’t feature Trump
U.S. News
Comments
Black Man Burned African-American Church, Painted ‘Vote Trump’ On The Walls
U.S. News
Comments
Metallica Frontman: I Escaped California Over ‘Elitist’ Progressives
U.S. News
Comments
