Former NSA Analyst: Intel Community Vows Trump Will "Die in Jail"

According to former NSA analyst John Schindler, elements of the intelligence community have gone “nuclear” against President Donald Trump and are now vowing “he will die in jail”.

Schindler, a former professor at the Naval War College, is known to be provocative with his tweets, but what he revealed earlier today is still raising eyebrows.

Schindler was asked by another Twitter user, “What do you think is going on inside NatSec right now after Trump’s “intelligence” tweet this morning?”

That was a reference to Trump tweeting that information was being illegally leaked by members of the CIA and NSA to the Washington Post and the New York Times.

Schindler responded, “Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: “He will die in jail.”

Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: "He will die in jail."https://t.co/e6FxCclVqT — John Schindler (@20committee) February 15, 2017

Schindler clearly sides with whoever his contacts are within the intel community, given that he also tweeted, “US intelligence is not the problem here. The President’s collusion with Russian intelligence is.Many details, but the essence is simple.”

The former NSA analyst then speculated that a Trump supporter would show up at an intelligence center armed and try to carry out a terror attack in retribution before being gunned down.

Most likely outcome is 15 rounds through the idiot's #MAGA hat, but any blood shed will be on Trump's tiny hands.https://t.co/9eQjvKXbBp — John Schindler (@20committee) February 15, 2017

Trump’s war with politicized elements of the intelligence community escalated after Democrat Chuck Schumer accused the President of “being really dumb” by taking them on back in early January.

“Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

As we highlighted yesterday, the deep state is already engaged in a desperate effort to sabotage Trump, with the resignation of General Flynn happening as a result of private phone conversations being leaked by anti-Trump zealots within the intelligence community.

