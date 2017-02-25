Former Obama official Tom Perez elected DNC chair

Tom Perez was elected the next chair of the Democratic National Committee on Saturday afternoon, putting an end to a contentious four-month election that divided the battered party’s liberal and centrist wings along similar lines as last year’s presidential primary race. Perez, seen as the more establishment choice, immediately tapped his chief rival Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., as his deputy.

After Perez’ win was announced, a handful of hardcore Ellison supporters chanted “Party to the people” in protest, drowning out the party leaders. Perez’ first act as chair appeased them, as he motioned to make Ellison his deputy. Ellison then spoke, urging the party to stay unified.

“We don’t have the luxury, folks, to walk out of this room divided,” he said. “We don’t have that luxury.”

“We are united by our love for the Democratic Party,” Perez said after Ellison’s speech, saying the party’s diversity was its strength.

