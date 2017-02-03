Four Arrested at Gavin McInnes Event as Antifa Protesters Become Violent

Four people were arrested at a New York University event where libertarian commentator and VICE co-founder Gavin McInnes delivered a speech, after “anti-fascist” protesters started to become violent and throw punches.

Following a fight, which started after protesters started to assault McInnes as he entered the venue and ended in a stolen Make America Great Again hat being set on fire, protesters followed McInnes into the venue and attempted to disrupt his show with chants.

Video of punches being thrown as Gavin enters NYU.

Sound of glass breaking.

Leading to arrests. pic.twitter.com/wSysx3inCG — The Current Year (@TheeCurrentYear) February 2, 2017

Here we go again: Antifa attack our people & set a stolen MAGA hat on fire #GavinAtNYU #GavinMcInnes pic.twitter.com/yXzii4wjaR — Lucid Hurricane™✘ (@Lucidx11) February 3, 2017

One attendee was also attacked by anti-fascists with water as he gave an interview on camera.

Trump supporter getting splashed in face by Antifa. pic.twitter.com/ODDNwOfWWn — NYU Local (@NYULocal) February 3, 2017

