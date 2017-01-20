Fox News Signs Nigel Farage, Backer of Trump and Brexit

Fox News has signed former United Kingdom Independence Party leader Nigel Farage as a contributor.

Farage — a major backer of Brexit who campaigned for President-elect Donald Trump last year — “will offer political analysis across [Fox News] and FOX Business Network’s daytime and primetime programming” effective immediately, according to a network announcement.

Farage, 52, was the leader of Britain’s Independence Party from 2006 to 2009 and from 2010 to 2016. He began his career as a commodities trader in 1982 and also served in the European Parliament.

“Brexit was great, but Trump becoming president of the USA is Brexit plus plus plus,” Farage said at an inauguration party in Washington on Thursday night.

