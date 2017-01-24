Fox's Tucker Carlson nearly doubling Kelly's prime-time ratings

Image Credits: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson is nearly doubling the ratings of his predecessor, Megyn Kelly, when compared to the same time period last year, according to Nielsen Media Research.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” is up 95 percent in the 25- to 54-year-old demographic that advertisers covet most compared with the same period in 2016, when “The Kelly File” occupied the 9 p.m. ET time slot.

Carlson has averaged 775,000 viewers per night in the category, while Kelly averaged 398,000 during the same time period, Jan. 11–22.

