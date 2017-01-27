France Enforces Ban on Unlimited Fizzy Drinks in Crackdown on Obesity

Image Credits: evelnylo/Pixabay.

Restaurants in France face prosecution starting today if they offer unlimited soda drinks to customers in the latest Gallic crackdown on obesity.

France had already slapped a tax on sweet drinks in 2012. Now, a new decree makes it illegal to sell unlimited amounts of drinks with sugar or sweetener at a fixed price or for free.

Published in the government’s Journal Officiel website on Thursday and in force since Friday, the ban applies to all soft drinks or soda “fountains” in areas open to the public, including restaurants, fast food-chains, schools and holiday camps.

Out of bounds are unlimited “flavoured fizzy and non-fizzy drinks, concentrated drinks like fruit syrups, drinks based on water, milk, cereal, vegetables or fruit”, but also “sports and energy drinks, fruit nectar, vegetable nectar and similar products”.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Twitter Bans Prominent User After He Questions EU Official on Islam

Twitter Bans Prominent User After He Questions EU Official on Islam

World News
Comments
Cuba Ready to Work with Trump, but Raul Castro Warns to Respect his Country's Independence

Cuba Ready to Work with Trump, but Raul Castro Warns to Respect his Country’s Independence

World News
Comments

Obama Legacy: Tanks Deployed to Counter Russia Arrive With Dead Batteries, No Fuel

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Duterte: Catholic Church ‘full of s**t’

World News
Comments

Conceived in Liberty: The Medieval Communes of Europe

World News
Comments

Comments