France Enforces Ban on Unlimited Fizzy Drinks in Crackdown on Obesity

Restaurants in France face prosecution starting today if they offer unlimited soda drinks to customers in the latest Gallic crackdown on obesity.

France had already slapped a tax on sweet drinks in 2012. Now, a new decree makes it illegal to sell unlimited amounts of drinks with sugar or sweetener at a fixed price or for free.

Published in the government’s Journal Officiel website on Thursday and in force since Friday, the ban applies to all soft drinks or soda “fountains” in areas open to the public, including restaurants, fast food-chains, schools and holiday camps.

Out of bounds are unlimited “flavoured fizzy and non-fizzy drinks, concentrated drinks like fruit syrups, drinks based on water, milk, cereal, vegetables or fruit”, but also “sports and energy drinks, fruit nectar, vegetable nectar and similar products”.

Read more