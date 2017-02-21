France's Le Pen cancels meet with Lebanon grand mufti after refusing to wear headscarf

Image Credits: Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images.

French far-right National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen canceled a meeting on Tuesday with Lebanon’s grand mufti, its top cleric for Sunni Muslims, after refusing to wear a headscarf for the encounter.

Le Pen, among the frontrunners for the presidency, is using a two-day visit to Lebanon to bolster her foreign policy credentials nine weeks from the April 23 first round, and may be partly targeting potential Franco-Lebanese votes.

Many Lebanese fled to France, Lebanon’s former colonial power, during their country’s 1975-1990 civil war and became French citizens.

After meeting Christian President Michel Aoun – her first public handshake with a head of state – and Sunni Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Monday, she had been scheduled to meet the Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian

He heads the Dar al-Fatwa, the top religious authority for Sunni Muslims in the multireligious country.

“I met the grand mufti of Al-Azhar,” she told reporters, referring to a visit in 2015 to Cairo’s 1,000-year-old center of Islamic learning. “The highest Sunni authority didn’t have this requirement, but it doesn’t matter.

“You can pass on my respects to the grand mufti, but I will not cover myself up,” she said.

Read more.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

'Trump Was Right': Migrants Riot, Loot, Fight With Police And Set Cars On Fire In Sweden

‘Trump Was Right’: Migrants Riot, Loot, Fight With Police And Set Cars On Fire In Sweden

World News
Comments
SWEDEN RIOT: Police forced to shoot at protestors as violence erupts - yet PM is in denial

SWEDEN RIOT: Police forced to shoot at protestors as violence erupts – yet PM is in denial

World News
Comments

Culturally Enriched Malmo, Sweden is the Most Dangerous City in Western Europe

World News
Comments

How Sweden Became an Example of How Not to Handle Immigration

World News
Comments

Rand Paul: ‘We’re Very Lucky John McCain Is Not in Charge’

World News
Comments

Comments