France's Le Pen Launches Election Bid with Vow to Fight Globalization

Image Credits: Global Panorama.

France’s far-right party leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday told thousands of flag-waving supporters chanting “This is our country!” that she alone could protect them against Islamic fundamentalism and globalization if elected president in May.

Buoyed by the election of President Donald Trump in the United States and by Britons’ vote to leave the European Union, Le Pen’s anti-immigration, anti-EU National Front (FN) hopes for similar populist momentum in France.

With hitherto favorite Francois Fillon, a conservative, embroiled in scandal over his wife’s job, and rising centrist star Emmanuel Macron as yet untested, Le Pen’s FN says it can thwart polls that see her losing in a second round run-off.

“What is at stake in this election … is whether France can still be a free nation,” Le Pen told supporters at her campaign launch rally. “The divide is not between the left and right any more but between patriots and globalists.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Muslim Mayor Signs Sanctuary City Order in New Jersey

Muslim Mayor Signs Sanctuary City Order in New Jersey

Globalism
Comments
3,000 Muslim Women Protest Face-veil Ban in Vienna

3,000 Muslim Women Protest Face-veil Ban in Vienna

Globalism
Comments

European Union leaders at Malta summit bristle at Trump remarks

Globalism
Comments

FLASHBACK: US May Have Let ‘Dozens’ of Terrorists Into Country As Refugees

Globalism
Comments

Mayor: Phoenix Can’t be a Sanctuary City

Globalism
Comments

Comments