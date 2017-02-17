France's Leftwing Candidates Consider Uniting to Trounce Marine Le Pen

Two of the most left-leaning candidates in France’s presidential election are in talks to join forces, in what would be the latest twist in a turbulent race for the Élysée Palace.

“We are having discussions and we will continue to have discussions,” Socialist Benoît Hamon said of Friday of his potential team-up with the Left party’s Jean-Luc Melenchon, Reuters reports. Hamon’s party is currently in power in France, but his candidacy has been hampered by the historic unpopularity of current President François Hollande.

Polls suggest that a potential pair-up between Hamon and hard-left Melenchon might help them get through to the May 7 run-off, likely to face the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Front Party. According to an Opinionway-Orpi poll published Friday, Le Pen is expected to get 26% of the votes in the first round of the election in April, while Hamon and Melenchon would respectively get 16% and 13%.

