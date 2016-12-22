French Mayor To Be Charged With Hate Crime For Decrying "Replacement" of White People

A French Mayor will be tried on hate charges for complaining about the fact that white Christians are being replaced with foreign born Muslims in his town.

Robert Menard, an ally of Marine Le Pen’s National Front party, said that the number of Muslims in his city was a “problem”.

“In a class in the city centre in my town, 91 percent of the children are Muslims. Obviously, this is a problem. There are limits to tolerance,” Menard told French news channel LCI back in September.

On France’s first school day, Menard, who is the mayor of southern France town Beziers, also warned that the country was witnessing “the great replacement” of white Christians with Muslim immigrants.

“I just described the situation in my town,” Menard told AFP. “It is not a value judgement, it’s a fact. It’s what I can see.”

The trial is set for March 8 in Paris.

The Mayor’s comments are similar in nature to those made by right-wing Dutch leader Geert Wilders, who was found guilty of “inciting discrimination” after asking a room full of supporters if they wanted “more or fewer Moroccans” in the Netherlands.

Over the last 18 months, Europe has suffered a number of devastating terror attacks carried out by Islamic terrorists in the aftermath of a migrant wave that has seen millions of Muslims pour into the continent.

