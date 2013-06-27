Friends and family call for independent investigation into journalist’s obvious murder.

Kit Daniels

Infowars.com

June 27, 2013



U.S. Army brass told Rolling Stone journalist Michael Hastings that he would be hunted down and killed over his story that lead to General McChrystal’s downfall, according to Hasting’s closest friend in the June 26 bombshell interview on the Alex Jones Show.

Hastings died in Los Angeles on June 18 in an explosive single-car crash that left his fuel efficient Mercedes C250 engulfed in flames which towered above the heights of nearby houses.

First responders found the four-cylinder engine 100 feet away from the crash.

As we reported recently, Staff Sergeant Joe Biggs told Fox News’ Megyn Kelly that Hastings was working on his “biggest story yet” involving the CIA. The journalist is known to have made a number of powerful enemies.

Biggs also stated on Fox that it was completely out of character for Hastings to be driving at high speeds that early in the morning. But Biggs made even stronger revelations on the Alex Jones Show as he described how well he knew Hastings.

Biggs and Hastings met in 2008 when the journalist came to Afghanistan to cover the daily combat, an assignment only meant to last one week. That week turned into three months.

“You get to learn a lot about a person in one day of combat, let alone three months of being around them,” Biggs said.

Biggs stayed in touch with the journalist after the assignment, which culminated into a strong friendship.

“I remember when the story broke with General McChrystal and he [Hastings] gave me a call and he’s like ‘man, I’m pretty scared,’” Biggs said. “I told him, ‘You have a reason to be, brother. You basically just got a general of a war fired. I’m pretty sure that doesn’t sit too well with him right now.’”

Hastings’ fear was very well-founded as he received severe death threats over the McChrystal story.

“He had been told, if we don’t like what you write, we will hunt you down and kill you,” Biggs said. “For him to say something like that, those are his own words, that’s pretty intense.”

But Hastings continued on with his journalism career and recently began investigating a CIA story which apparently led to his death.

“So last Monday morning I wake up and I get this e-mail from Mike, and usually the e-mails start off ‘hey brother, how’s it going, how’s your family, how are you adjusting to the civilian life’ because I’m out of the military now,” Biggs said.

But in this particular e-mail, Hastings warned that the FBI would be investigating his colleagues and his friends. He also said that he was on a big story and would need to go “off the radar.”

“It just didn’t seem like something that he normally started his e-mail off with,” Biggs said. “When I read it, I just got this horrible feeling, like something’s not right.”

Biggs asked his friends for their opinions on Hastings’ latest e-mail. They all thought it was scary.

Then once Biggs heard about Hastings’ fatal crash, things just didn’t add up for him.

He knew that Hastings contacted a lawyer recently and questioned why an investigative reporter happened to be filming an empty street at four in the morning when he recorded Hastings driving by.

“All these alarms were going off and my gut feeling from day one, from before it happened, I knew that something wasn’t right,” Biggs said.

Alex asked Biggs if his years of combat honed his gut instinct.

“Yeah, I just… just anybody who knows someone and they act out of… out of reason, out of their normal behavior, that should send a red light off in anybody,” Biggs responded.

Alex also asked Biggs why he wanted to go public regarding the death of his friend. Biggs said he contacted the other recipients of Hastings’ e-mail but received little response.

“Somebody’s got to come out and say something,” Biggs said. “Someone’s got to… I can’t be the only person that thinks this is just weird.”

“Mike would do the same thing for me,” Biggs said. “He’s not going to sit back and roll over.”

“I’m not a journalist, I’m not an investigator, I don’t know what steps to take. All I know is that I lost a friend.”

Biggs can be followed on Twitter at Rambobiggs.