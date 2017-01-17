First it was millennial college students, then Hollywood actors, now it’s the turn of the global elite who “struggle for answers” and “face a world of uncertainty”.

As the globalists go to their “safe place”, Davos, they can run but they can’t hide from Trump.

Why is there a global awakening against globalism?

One metric speaks volumes about the consolidation of wealth: Just one year ago 62 people had half the world’s wealth — now only eight have half the world’s wealth.

What will they do to control the “Precariat”?


German-based BAYER to add 3,000 jobs in US

