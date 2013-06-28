Ben Swann
YouTube
June 28, 2013

Ben Swann uncovers what the media refuses to explain.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Vatican City Mayor: Rome On Verge of War Between Migrants and Italians

Vatican City Mayor: Rome On Verge of War Between Migrants and Italians

World at War
Comments
ISIS attack on Palmyra directly linked to US waiver on rebel arms supplies – Assad to RT

ISIS attack on Palmyra directly linked to US waiver on rebel arms supplies – Assad to RT

World at War
Comments

Proof Syrian Army Killing Civilians Is Fake News From MSM

World at War
Comments

US Avoids Attacking Al-Nusra Front Terrorists in Every Way Possible – Lavrov

World at War
Comments

Calais builds Trump-style wall to stop migrants

World at War
Comments

Comments