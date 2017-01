An online fundraising campaign for the family of the Chicago victim who was kidnapped and tortured pulled in eight times the amount it intended to raise.

A GoFundMe campaign started Jan. 5 with the intent to raise $10,000 for the Chicago assault victim and his family, reports CBS News.

The campaign, called “Let’s Show the Chicago Victim Love,” has already raised $79,556 — about $70,000 more than its target goal.

Read more