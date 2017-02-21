Furious Row Erupts WITHIN Merkel’s Government as ‘minister enforces MEAT BAN at functions’

A row has broken out in Angela Merkel’s government after the environment minister banned meat at official functions.

Barbara Hendricks claims eating meat is damaging to the environment and has ordered only vegetarian food to be served.

A rival minister has accused her of “nanny-statism” and trying to force vegetarianism on people “by the back door”.

With elections only months away and Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) lagging behind their junior coalition partner in the polls, it was only a matter of time before tempers started to fray.

