Gallup Poll: Americans Hopeful After Trump Inauguration

Americans are more hopeful than negative about the four next years, according to a Gallup poll taken after President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday in Washington.

The survey results are less in line than for Barack Obama’s first swearing-in but more closely match the second ceremonies for Obama and George W. Bush.

Gallup asked 508 adults Friday: “Based on what you have heard or read about today’s inauguration, does it make you feel more hopeful about the next four years, less hopeful or does it not make any difference?

Thirty-nine percent said they are more hopeful compared with 30 less hopeful and 30 percent said what they heard or read made no difference.

Read more