General Mattis Steamrolls Dem Senator On 'LGBT In Military' Questions

General James “Mad Dog” Mattis methodically mopped the floor with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) as she attempted to corral him on questions pertaining to homosexuals in the military and women in combat during his confirmation hearing.

“Do you believe that allowing LGBT Americans to serve in the military, or women in combat, is undermining our lethality?” asked Gillibrand.

“Frankly Senator, I’ve never cared much about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with,” Mattis replied, bluntly.

“So… the answer is ‘no’?” returned Gillibrand.

“Senator, my concern is on the readiness of the force to fight, and to make certain that it’s at the top of its game,” he responded. “So, when we go up against an enemy, the criteria for everything we do in the military up until that point when we put our young men and women across the line of departure, is that they will be at their most lethal stance.”

“That’s my obligation as I move into this job.”

While Democrats may be obsessed with the subject of homosexuals serving in the military, they rarely discuss the apparent epidemic of sexual assaults perpetrated against men, by other men, in the armed forces.

According to an anonymous sexual assault survey released by the Department of Defense in 2013, scientific sampling indicates there were 26,000 victims in fiscal 2012 – 14,000 of whom were men. Of those 14,000 incidents, only 2% were perpetrated by women.

“It appears that the DOD has serious problems with male-on-male sexual assaults that men are not reporting and the Pentagon doesn’t want to talk about,” asserted Elaine Donnelly of the Center for Military Readiness.

The DOD released a report in 2015 estimating that 10,800 men are sexually assaulted every year, as opposed to 8,000 women, but that only 13% of victims report their attacks.

Additionally, the Daily Mail revealed that a report released by the American Psychological Association in 2015 indicates the Pentagon may be under-reporting male-on-male sexual assault rates by as much as 15 times, and that the “true figure could be as high as 180,000 sexual assaults, including 60,000 rapes.”

If Senator Gillibrand truly cared about the well-being and safety of military servicemembers, perhaps she would encourage General Mattis to address these pressing and disturbing issues, rather than advancing her own ‘progressive’ agenda.

If confirmed, General “Mad Dog” will replace current Secretary of Defense, Ash Carter – a former professor with no military experience.

Under Carter, the Pentagon implemented policies to cover sexual reassignment surgeries for service members with taxpayer funds.

Facebook: Dan Lyman