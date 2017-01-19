George Soros Calls Trump a 'would-be dictator' Who 'is going to fail'

George Soros thinks President-elect Donald Trump will fail — and that will be just fine with the billionaire investor and supporter of progressive causes.

“I personally am convinced that he is going to fail,” Soros told Bloomberg during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Failure will come “not because of people like me who would like him to fail, but because his ideas that guide him are inherently self-contradictory and the contradictions are already embodied by his advisors.”

Soros spoke less than 24 hours before Trump, himself a billionaire businessman and political agitator, takes the oath of office as the 45th president. Trump’s Cabinet picks have been undergoing a sometimes-grueling round of confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill, though it’s not clear if any will be rejected.

During the 2016 campaign, Soros donated close to $20 million to various causes, including more than $10.5 million to Trump’s opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

CAN'T CUCK THE TUCK: Tucker Carlson Dominates Megyn Kelly Time Slot

CAN’T CUCK THE TUCK: Tucker Carlson Dominates Megyn Kelly Time Slot

Hot News
Comments
National Academy Of Sciences Pushes For Rescheduling Of Marijuana

National Academy Of Sciences Pushes For Rescheduling Of Marijuana

Hot News
Comments

Bombmaker Bill Ayers Celebrates Obama’s Clemency For Bombmaker Oscar López Rivera

Hot News
Comments

Miami Beach Man used Social Media for Trump Death Threat, Police Say

Hot News
Comments

NBC Thugs Beat Anti-Clinton Protestor Wearing Rape T-Shirt

Hot News
Comments

Comments