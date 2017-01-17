German-based BAYER to add 3,000 jobs in US

Image Credits: flickr.

German-based Bayer AG has committed to President-elect Donald Trump that it will invest $8 billion in American research and development as part of its deal to acquire Monsanto, Trump’s transition team said Tuesday.

Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Bayer will also protect all of Monsanto’s 9,000 American jobs while creating an additional 3,000 high-tech positions in the country. That agreement, he added, came after Trump met with CEOs from both companies last week.

In September, Bayer won shareholder approval for a $66 billion offer to buy seeds giant Monsanto, believed to be the largest all-cash company purchase ever. But the deal still faces regulatory hurdles in multiple countries, including in the United States.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Audit: Federal Government Remains on Unsustainable Fiscal Path

Audit: Federal Government Remains on Unsustainable Fiscal Path

Economy
Comments
Obama Pushes $111.2 BILLION In ‘Midnight’ Regs In 5 Days

Obama Pushes $111.2 BILLION In ‘Midnight’ Regs In 5 Days

Economy
Comments

WINNING: GM, Walmart, Amazon Announce New Jobs Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration

Economy
Comments

Banks Are Getting Battered

Economy
Comments

Boom: Trump Eyes 10% Spending Cuts, 20% Slash of Federal Workers

Economy
Comments

Comments