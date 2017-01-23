“Women’s March” leaders in Germany proudly sang out the jihadists’ chant of “Allahu Akbar” (“Allah is greatest”) over a public address system as smiling feminists looked on.

Non-Muslim feminists chant “Allah akbar” at women’s march in Berlin, Germany. pic.twitter.com/YksZryTpkz — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) January 22, 2017

Berlin was just one site of numerous anti-Trump, anti-humanity protests, marches and riots across the world this weekend.

As throngs of crazed communists, anarchists, and ‘feminists’ banded together in an unprecedented display of collectivist hysteria, the ignorance of the majority of its participants was being exposed, as evidence of the groups and agendas behind the supposedly ‘pro-women’ campaign was revealed in real-time.

Linda Sarsour, one of the head organizers of the main event in Washington D.C., is a Muslim advocate for Sharia Law in the United States – the most anti-female, anti-women’s-rights doctrine of laws and beliefs in practice today.

Islamic expert, Cristina Laila, addressed the gross hypocrisy of Sarsour’s involvement –

“The fact that an Islamic faction was one of the organizers of the Women’s March is laughable at best. Islam is responsible for the worst abuses of women and children not only throughout history, but at present day. Islamic supremacists who wish to impose Sharia law in America have infiltrated various leftist movements in order to appear as an oppressed minority.”

Sarsour has posted images of herself doing the one finger “ISIS salute” on social media, and has family ties to alleged Hamas operatives –

Is pro-Sharia 👉🏻Linda Sarsour from the Woman's March promoting the ISIS unity finger sign ? pic.twitter.com/x2DopT9WKy — nobigotry 🇺🇸 (@nobigotry) January 23, 2017

Maya Schwayder, currently a journalist for Deustche Welle, Germany’s largest public broadcaster, and a former correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, posted a video glorifying the desecration of the American flag as it was tied onto men’s and women’s heads in the form of a hijab, as though it were simply a trendy fashion statement.

“Emotional moment while tying a #hijab at the #womensmarch,” she virtue signaled.

In Saudi Arabia, where Sharia is the Law of the land, the hijab is mandatory, and women who do not comply face stiff punishments for disobedience.

Dr. Ali H. Alyami, director of the Center For Democracy and Human Rights In Saudi Arabia, writes, “In Saudi Arabia (the birth place of Islam and home to its holy shrines) if a woman does not wear Hijab, she incurs humiliation, interrogation, stigmatization and sometimes lashing and prison. The Westerners do not reject Islam because it’s Islam; they resent the faith because of what’s being done in its name and its Shariah laws; such as stoning, oppression of women and religious minorities, incitement and fatwas against non-Muslims, endless supply of suicide bombers, chopping people’s heads and extremities and lack of tolerance for non-Muslims.”

WikiLeaks released a 2014 email from Hillary Clinton to John Podesta, in which she admitted that Saudi Arabia has been funding ISIS.

“We need to use our diplomatic and more traditional intelligence assets to bring pressure on the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which are providing clandestine financial and logistic support to ISIL and other radical Sunni groups in the region,” she wrote.

It is also common knowledge that Saudi Arabia has funded Clinton herself, making donations totaling between $10 and $25 million to the Clinton Foundation. Last summer, Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman boasted that Riyadh was covering 20% the costs of Clinton’s presidential campaign.

“As a reminder, it is illegal in the United States for foreign countries to try to influence the outcome of elections by funding candidates. That appears not to have stopped the Saudis, however,” reported Zero Hedge. “According to the US Federal Election commission, over the past two years Clinton has raised a little more than $211.8 million. 20% of this sum is $42.4 million.”

The lines that supposedly separated leftists, feminists, Islamic terrorists, and domestic terrorists have blurred to a point that leaves in question whether those divisions every truly existed in the first place.

