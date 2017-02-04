German magazine sparks furor with image of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel sparked controversy at home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty.

I don't recall @DerSPIEGEL depicting Muslim terrorists this way, when they actually do behead people. Just the guy who wants to stop them. pic.twitter.com/uxOLAvBmDW — Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 (@ezralevant) February 3, 2017

It depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue’s head, dripping with blood, in the other. It carries the caption: “America First”.

The artist who designed the cover, Edel Rodriguez, a Cuban who came to the United States in 1980 as a political refugee, told The Washington Post: “It’s a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol.”

The cover set off a debate on Twitter and in German and international media, with Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, a member of Germany’s Free Democrats (FDP) and vice president of the European Parliament, describing it as “tasteless”.

