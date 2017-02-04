German magazine sparks furor with image of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel sparked controversy at home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty.

It depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue’s head, dripping with blood, in the other. It carries the caption: “America First”.

The artist who designed the cover, Edel Rodriguez, a Cuban who came to the United States in 1980 as a political refugee, told The Washington Post: “It’s a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol.”

The cover set off a debate on Twitter and in German and international media, with Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, a member of Germany’s Free Democrats (FDP) and vice president of the European Parliament, describing it as “tasteless”.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

U.N. Official Admits Global Warming Agenda Is Really About Destroying Capitalism

U.N. Official Admits Global Warming Agenda Is Really About Destroying Capitalism

World News
Comments
Report: Germans Buying Illegal Guns to Protect Themselves From Migrant Attacks

Report: Germans Buying Illegal Guns to Protect Themselves From Migrant Attacks

World News
Comments

Petition to Oust London Mayor Khan Approaches 75,000 Signatures

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Le Louvre terror attack: Man shouting ‘Allahu akbar’ shot after trying to kill French soldier with machete

World News
Comments

Theresa May SMACKS DOWN Anti-Trump Socialist In Parliament [VIDEO]

World News
Comments

Comments