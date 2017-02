An asylum seeker has been detained after he allegedly launched a string of sex attacks on 18 women during a single two-hour train journey.

The 23-year-old migrant is suspected of groping the women on a suburban S-Bahn German train line between Munich and Herrsching on January 29.

The Eritrean-born attacker is said to have gone from one carriage to the next touching female passengers.

The sickening spree was exposed after two victims reported their ordeal to the police.

