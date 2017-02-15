Germany: Pakistani Man Sexually Assaults 6-Year-Old Girl, Gets Light Sentence

An immigrant in Germany has been given a mild 20 month suspended jail sentence for sexually abusing a little girl in an asylum seekers home in Berlin that led to her father being gunned down by police.

The victim’s mother Zaman burst into tears when she heard the verdict and cried out in the courtroom: “How can this be? He should be locked up in a place where he cannot do this again. He destroyed my life on this day.”

The court heard how the 27-year-old man lured the six-year-old girl away to a quiet spot where he could assault her away from prying eyes.

The attacker, Pakistani refugee Tayyab M. told the court in Germany it “didn’t’ matter” to him whether he had sex with a child or an adult – just that the act itself was completed for his gratification.

Read more