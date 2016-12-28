Giant 'Trump rooster' Statue Erected in China

Image Credits: twitter, PDChina.

A giant rooster statue styled to look like President-elect Donald Trump will be the new mascot for a Chinese mall. 

A statue of the “Trump rooster,” according to a CNN report, will stand outside a mall in the Chinese city of Taiyuan. The rooster, which comes complete with Trump’s signature hairstyle and hand gestures, was commissioned by the company that owns the mall.

“I think the rooster is very cute and funny, the hairstyle and eyebrows look very much like Donald Trump. I’m sure it will attract a lot of customers,” Wei Qing, whose Shenghe Yangtai Business is selling replica roosters, told CNN.

The Trump rooster is being sold in at least four stores, with prices ranging from $57 to $1,739 for a 32 foot tall statue.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

De Blasio Spokesman Says He'll Send Trump A Bill For Trump Tower Evacuation

De Blasio Spokesman Says He’ll Send Trump A Bill For Trump Tower Evacuation

Hot News
Comments
‘F**K YOU. GO TO HELL’: Georgetown Prof Loses It On Muslim Trump Voter

‘F**K YOU. GO TO HELL’: Georgetown Prof Loses It On Muslim Trump Voter

Hot News
Comments

‘God Made Me Bulletproof,’ Atlanta Rapper Tweets After He’s Shot Again

Hot News
Comments

Dog Spends 2 Days on Frozen Rail-tracks Trying to Save Injured Pal (Photos, video)

Hot News
Comments

The United Nations Gets KRAUTHAMMERED: Trump Should ‘Turn It Into Condos’

Hot News
Comments

Comments