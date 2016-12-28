Giant 'Trump rooster' Statue Erected in China

A giant rooster statue styled to look like President-elect Donald Trump will be the new mascot for a Chinese mall.

A statue of the “Trump rooster,” according to a CNN report, will stand outside a mall in the Chinese city of Taiyuan. The rooster, which comes complete with Trump’s signature hairstyle and hand gestures, was commissioned by the company that owns the mall.

“I think the rooster is very cute and funny, the hairstyle and eyebrows look very much like Donald Trump. I’m sure it will attract a lot of customers,” Wei Qing, whose Shenghe Yangtai Business is selling replica roosters, told CNN.

The Trump rooster is being sold in at least four stores, with prices ranging from $57 to $1,739 for a 32 foot tall statue.

