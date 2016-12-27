Gingrich: Obama in Desperate Frenzy to Save Failing Legacy

Outgoing President Obama’s final series of policy initiatives is part of a “desperate frenzy” to leave a legacy that will end up being reversed by Trump, says former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“His legacy is like one of those dolls that, as the air comes of out it, shrinks and shrinks and shrinks,” Gingrich told Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. “The things he’s done this week will be turned around.”

“He’s in this desperate frenzy.”

In the past week alone, the Obama administration has blocked future oil and gas leases offshore in parts of the Artic and Atlantic oceans, canceled a once-mandatory registry focused on immigrant men from Muslim countries, and is moving to transfer detainees out of Guantanamo Bay.

These actions are also an effort to heighten divisions in an already polarized country, says Gingrich.

“What he’s actually doing is he’s setting up a series of things to distract Trump, which will make his liberal allies feel good about Democrats and hate Republicans when Trump rolls them all back,” Gingrich stated.

Because the majority of Obama’s policies were implemented by executive action, rather than with bipartisan legislation, his legacy will be easier for President Trump’s administration to dismantle.

“He would have been a more limited president, but his legacy would have lasted much longer,” Gingrich said.

He added that Trump can likely reverse 60-70% of Obama’s 260 total executive orders by simply vetoing them out because they don’t require Congressional approval.

Realizing that his legacy is in jeopardy, Obama recently lamented on NPR last week that President Trump’s initiatives would be more difficult to undo when if he passes legislation through Congress rather than executive order.