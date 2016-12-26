Gingrich: Trump’s Use of Twitter ‘Brilliant’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said President-elect Donald Trump’s use of Twitter was “brilliant.”

Gingrich said, “On the tweeting thing, let me suggest if I might, we might as well get used to it. It’s who he is. it’s how he’s going to operate, whether it’s brilliant or stupid. He beat 16 rivals and beat Hillary Clinton and beat the elite media. He ain’t giving it up.”

He added, “I think it’s brilliant. First of all, he’s able very quickly over and over to set the agenda and at almost no cost.”


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Communist Professor Advocates White Genocide

Communist Professor Advocates White Genocide

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Obama Cried at Send-off, Says he Could have been Re-elected

Obama Cried at Send-off, Says he Could have been Re-elected

U.S. News
Comments

Unmerry Christmas: Mass Brawls Break Out Across America’s Malls

U.S. News
Comments

Florida Man Arrested for Facebook Threats Against Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Carrie Fisher in Intensive Care After Suffering Heart Attack on Plane

U.S. News
Comments

Comments