Gingrich: Trump’s Use of Twitter ‘Brilliant’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said President-elect Donald Trump’s use of Twitter was “brilliant.”

Gingrich said, “On the tweeting thing, let me suggest if I might, we might as well get used to it. It’s who he is. it’s how he’s going to operate, whether it’s brilliant or stupid. He beat 16 rivals and beat Hillary Clinton and beat the elite media. He ain’t giving it up.”

He added, “I think it’s brilliant. First of all, he’s able very quickly over and over to set the agenda and at almost no cost.”