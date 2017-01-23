Giuliani: 500,000 Women Who Marched Against Trump Didn’t Even Know What They Were Protesting

Rudy Giuliani said the half a million people who protested Donald Trump on Saturday didn’t even know why they were marching.

The former mayor of New York questioned the 500,000 people who participated in the Women’s March on Washington.

“They do have some real issues, but most of the people I saw in Washington, and even the ones here in New York because I got back in time, I’m not even sure they know what they’re [protesting],” Giuliani said on “Fox and Friends” Monday. “They’re not protesting any one thing. It’s not as if we’re protesting Roe v. Wade. It’s a whole, ‘Something’s bad about Trump.’”

“Whatever that’s supposed to be.”

