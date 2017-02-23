Globalist corporations are blind in the face of doom

People don’t fully appreciate the capacity of mega-corporations; the 300 largest companies account for roughly 25% of all international trade.

And, even more startling, these behemoths are operating their production lines at half-strength. Why? Because only 1.5 billion people in the world have enough money to rate as true consumers.

So these corporations, which are the leading lights of the globalist agenda, are looking and hoping for many more customers.

Meanwhile, Rockefeller globalists are hyping the pseudoscience of man-made warming to convince nations to cut their energy production.

That plan, of course, would further erode the ability of mega-corporations to find new consumers.

Indeed, globalists are all for wrecking economies and deepening poverty—aims which infect the lifeblood of corporations.

We are looking at a huge crack — a contradiction — in the very foundation of the globalism.

And if you want to take this farther, the notion of radical depopulation across the planet would do even graver harm to corporate dreams and ambitions. Far fewer consumers.

There are wild and woolly solutions. For example, provide a basic income to every human on Earth; or make governments the sole payer to corporations for their products, which are then dispensed to the population in a mad universal welfare scheme.

In either case, you would have a new currency system.

Governments would openly and blandly create money out of thin air, as needed, to fund these harebrained schemes. Governments already invent money, but this would be occurring on a far larger scale, and without any pretense of legitimacy.

Given the propensity of governments to run their programs according to dizzyingly psychotic guidelines, I see no way the mega-corporations would welcome these “innovations.”

In short, the corporations are buying a pie-in-the-sky con. They insist on believing the favors and concocted advantages the globalists are offering them in the marketplace are wonderful; but in fact, the long-term situation is a no-win. It’s a narrowing road, and a crack-up is coming.

Globalists are shrinking the worldwide consumer base. They want a chaos-ridden dystopia, which they will control with an iron hand.

In that scenario, the mega-corporations will also shrink to shadows of their former selves. Their usefulness will rapidly decay.

Memo to CEOs: why don’t you try waking up?

Your whole elite movement is a walking contradiction, and you’re on the downside.

Why don’t these CEOs wake up? Because their short-term greed exceeds their long-term vision. For them, it’s an easier way to live. Take the money and run.

This post originally appeared at NoMoreFakeNews.com.