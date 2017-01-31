Globalist Oprah Winfrey to Become '60 Minutes' Contributor

Image Credits: White House / Wiki.

The media mogul will make her first appearance on the Sunday news magazine this fall.

Oprah Winfrey will join CBS’ 60 Minutes as a special contributor starting this fall, it was announced Tuesday.

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager said Tuesday morning in making the announcement. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

