Globalist Rebellion: Appeals Court Rules Against Trump Overturns Constitution

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled against a travel ban set in place by the Trump administration, effectively waging a coup against the executive branch’s constitutional authority.

The court’s decision means that an executive order signed by President Donald Trump banning immigrants from seven terror-prone countries would no longer be in effect.

Following the court’s ruling, Trump tweeted that the judges who voted unanimously were putting the entire nation’s safety at stake.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

On Wednesday ahead of the court’s decision, Trump read language from the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 which clearly grants the President express powers to control the entry of non-citizens into the United States on virtually any basis, stating the law was written so clearly that a “bad high school student could understand this.”

He proceeded to read from the U.S. Code on “Inadmissible Aliens” –

(f) Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by President

Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

While it’s not yet clear whether the case will head to a higher court, the US Supreme Court has notably reversed 80 percent of the lower court’s decisions.