Globalists Cringe at Trump Torpedoing TPP

Proponents of globalism have expressed disappointment in President Trump’s decision to scrap the Trans-Pacific Partnership, claiming bilateral trade deals “take too long” to negotiate.

“The problem with the bilaterals is we actually have tried that approach and we found that it is extremely time-consuming,” said Mireya Solis, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “So, none of these new bilaterals being discussed in the Trump administration are going to materialize overnight. They take a lot of time to negotiate — years, probably — and they tend to generate rules that are idiosyncratic.”

It is worth noting that the largest contributors to the Brookings Institution are the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, JP Morgan Chase, the Hewlett Foundation, globalist billionaire David Rubenstein, and former Goldman Sachs President John Thornton (who himself has deep ties to China).

Numerous foreign governments, chiefly the state of Qatar, reportedly donated millions to the organization, which encouraged support for policies aligned with those governments by submitting policy papers and organizing private briefings for American officials.

President Trump has indicated his support for fair trade deals with other countries negotiated bilaterally, but has regularly expressed opposition to multilateral agreements and the inability to hold other countries accountable for violating such agreements.

“The beautiful thing about a bilateral agreement is that if any one of the true parties in the agreement decides at any time they want to get out of the agreement, or they’re not being treated fairly, they can renegotiate much easier,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said. “In a multilateral agreement, that’s not the case.”

Following President Donald Trump’s decision to fulfill a campaign promise and sign an Executive Order ending America’s participation in the TPP, the Chilean government announced its intention to pursue bilateral trade deals with several countries that would have been in the TPP, as well as China.

“The TPP as it was going forward is off the table. That doesn’t mean that Chile is going to change tack. We are going to persist in the opening up of the world… as we did in the past, with bilateral deals, and regional deals,” said Heraldo Munoz, Chile’s Foreign Minister.

Chile has invited ministers from other TPP countries, as well as China and South Korea, to a conference in March to discuss potential negotiations for future trade deals.

While bilateral trade deals are the most likely outcome, a new regional trade deal to replace the TPP is possible, according to Munoz.