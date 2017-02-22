In a typical asymmetrical warfare tactic, globalist factions have leveraged their connections to deliver a massive blow to Infowars.com.

Undoubtedly, Infowars is one of the primary driving factors behind the biggest upset to the New World Order in decades, and today Infowars has been banned from one of the largest advertising platforms in the world for its support of Donald J. Trump.

This is an unprecedented attack on the liberty movement and free speech and we need your support.

