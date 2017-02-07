GOP Lawmakers Facing Anti-Trump Activists at Town Halls

Republican lawmakers hoping for a break from the politically charged atmosphere in Washington, D.C., have instead been met with protests at home.

From California to Florida, liberal activists are bringing the fight to the doorsteps of GOP lawmakers, marching on the streets of their hometowns and making legislators’ lives miserable as they attend meetings and town halls with constituents.

Hundreds of protesters lined the streets of downtown Janesville, Wis., on Saturday — just blocks from the home of Speaker Paul Ryan (R) — to protest President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

In Roseville, Calif., Rep. Tom McClintock (R) needed a police escort to cut through the protesters who demonstrated at his town hall event.

