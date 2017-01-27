Gorbachev: "Looks As If World Is Preparing For War"

Image Credits: Вени Марковски / Wiki.

Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin must unite to spearhead a new resolution banning nuclear war, Mikhail Gorbachev, former president of the Soviet Union, has urged.

“Politicians and military leaders sound increasingly belligerent and defense doctrines more dangerous. Commentators and TV personalities are joining the bellicose chorus. It all looks as if the world is preparing for war,” Gorbachev stated in an opinion piece in Time magazine on Thursday. He added that the most pressing challenge we face today is reversing the “militarization of politics.”

Gorbachev criticized governments for their disproportionate allocation of funds away from state essentials and towards weapons, saying:

“While state budgets are struggling to fund people’s essential social needs, military spending is growing. Money is easily found for sophisticated weapons whose destructive power is comparable to that of the weapons of mass destruction.”

