Gorsuch was confirmed unanimously in 2006

When he was nominated to serve on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, Judge Neil Gorsuch was only 38 years old.

But he was confirmed by voice vote — which is to say, unanimously. Twelve of the 48 current Democratic senators were also in the Senate then, and not one of the 12 chose to vote against him.

That includes Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who was nonetheless quick on the draw tonight with a prepared tweet:

Gorsuch represents a breathtaking retreat from the notion that Americans have fundamental Constitutional rights. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 1, 2017

He must have completely changed his mind.

Also not objecting to Gorsuch’s confirmation: Former Sens. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Ken Salazar, who became Obama’s secretary of the Interior Department, praised Gorsuch when he introduced him to the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s something to keep in mind when Democrats begin running him down in the next few days.

Read more