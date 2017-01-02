Government Developing 'Kill Switch' For 'High Risk' Trucks Following Jihad Attacks

A remote ‘kill switch’ to immobilise HGVs is being secretly developed by Government scientists who fear a Nice-style massacre in the UK.

They are investigating methods of interfering with the electronics of lorries to stop them in their tracks if hijacked or used in an attack.

They fear Islamic State militants could try to emulate the horrific strike in France which left 86 people dead in July.

Experts in the Home Office’s scientific wing want to develop and install technology which would enable them to stop high risk vehicles remotely.

