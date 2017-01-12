As Technology grows and gains more access into our personal lives and into our homes, so does the Government.

Many tech companies and stores are allowing government agencies access into our day to day lives via devices for what they call “security”.

This is becoming an issue with our 4th Amendment rights to privacy and illegal search and seizure.

The question is ,will the 4th Amendment include new technological advances or will the government find away around the constitution to continue it’s spying on citizens?