Gowdy: ‘Congress Is Much Better Equipped To Do Investigations Than Journalists Are’

Trey Gowdy criticized journalists reporting on alleged wire-tapping at Trump Tower in New York City, for relying on “anonymous sources” and “leaked information” during a Monday interview on Fox News.

“I think Congress is much better equipped to do investigations than journalists are,” the South Carolina Republican told host Bill Hemmer. “We can’t rely on anonymous sources. We can’t rely on leaked information, classified information which in and of itself is a crime.”

“So with all due respect, to the reporters, I can’t cross-examine anonymous sources. You can’t even directly examine them. It’s a lot easier to write a news piece than it is to conduct an investigation.”

“What Congress needs is access to the witnesses, access to the documents and they need to understand we don’t run parallel, criminal investigations,” Gowdy continued. “We have a job to do, but it is not to investigate crime.”

