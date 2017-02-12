Grammys Producer Wants Stars to be Political During Speeches

Image Credits: facebook.

In a fraught moment of political protest across the country, the live mic at televised award shows has become a potent weapon.

As such, Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich has a message for those who will take the stage on Sunday’s ceremony: Bring it on.

Ehrlich has no reservations about political messages or anti-President Trump statements flying during CBS’ three and a half hour Grammycast. Artists expressing passionate opinions about real-life issues are the stuff of memorable moments, he said.

“One of the tenets of our show is artistic freedom, and over the years we’ve shown we do believe in it,” Ehrlich told Variety. “How many more times do we need to hear ‘I’d like to thank my publicist, my agent, my wife and kids.’ The great acceptance speeches are ones that have a point of view and are more personal.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Canadian School Cancels Trips to US Due to ‘unsafe’ Political Climate

Canadian School Cancels Trips to US Due to ‘unsafe’ Political Climate

Hot News
Comments
Yale to Change Name of College 'tied to 19th century slavery defender'

Yale to Change Name of College ‘tied to 19th century slavery defender’

Hot News
Comments

Fake News Killing People’s Minds, Says Apple Boss Tim Cook

Hot News
Comments

Newspaper Uses Photo of Alec Baldwin on ‘SNL’ Instead of Trump

Hot News
Comments

Customer Armed with Handgun Shoots Assault Suspect in Local Party Store

Hot News
Comments

Comments