Infowars reporter Millie Weaver discusses the new Netflix series, “The Santa Clarita Diet”, which blatantly promotes cannibalism while at the same time promoting what appears to be killing white males and people that could be construed as “Nazis”.

Given that anti-Trump protesters refer to Trump supporters as Nazis, this suggests the series will be desensitizing the viewer to violent attacks against conservatives.

Furthermore, the show takes place in Santa Clarita, CA which just so happens to be a conservative stronghold where liberals are pushing for a demographic shift away from being predominately Republican to predominately Democrat.