Green Subsidy Scandal Will Cost Taxpayers $1.4 Billion

Image Credits: flickr, rickety.

A botched green energy subsidy scheme will cost U.K. taxpayers more than $1.4 billion, or more than 45 times its initial cost projections, according to a whistleblower.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) was initially projected to cost $30 million by requiring farmers and businesses in Northern Ireland to use green power.

But a whistleblower claims they were able to manipulate the program to receive about $200 dollars in subsidies for every $120 they spent on green fuel, according to The Times.

Once it became obvious people could make money off the program, there was a massive influx of new applications that increased the program’s costs. The program has only been in place since 2012, and has benefited roughly 2,000 people.

