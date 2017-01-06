Gunman Opens Fire at Fort Lauderdale Airport, Killing at Least 3

A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, shooting at least nine people and killing three, Broward County officials said.

A gunman was in custody, local law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, located about 25 miles north of Miami, tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2.

In the aftermath of the chaos, cameras outside the airport showed firefighters and other emergency personnel, plus large groups of passengers, standing on a tarmac. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately order an official ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, but officials were not letting anyone inside.

Read more

Shots fired at FLL airport. Guy is bleeding profusely. Supposedly others are shot on the lower level at Delta Term 2. pic.twitter.com/UcL73Y8yGx — Maxwill Solutions (@MxWllSolutions) January 6, 2017

Latest on Fort Lauderdale Shooter:



Is The Ft. Lauderdale Shooting a False Flag?



Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting: As It Happened

