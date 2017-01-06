Gunman Opens Fire at Fort Lauderdale Airport, Killing at Least 3

Image Credits: dherholz / Flickr.

A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, shooting at least nine people and killing three, Broward County officials said.

A gunman was in custody, local law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, located about 25 miles north of Miami, tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2.

In the aftermath of the chaos, cameras outside the airport showed firefighters and other emergency personnel, plus large groups of passengers, standing on a tarmac. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately order an official ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, but officials were not letting anyone inside.

Read more

Latest on Fort Lauderdale Shooter:

Is The Ft. Lauderdale Shooting a False Flag?

Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting: As It Happened


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Breaking: Obama Federalizes Elections

Breaking: Obama Federalizes Elections

U.S. News
Comments
Race Relations In Obama Era Have ‘Gotten Better,’ According To Obama

Race Relations In Obama Era Have ‘Gotten Better,’ According To Obama

U.S. News
Comments

FLOTUS: No Religion Poses ‘A Threat To Who We Are’

U.S. News
Comments

U.S. Envoys Appointed by Obama Asked to Quit by Inauguration Day

U.S. News
Comments

Obama Says Race Relations Have “Gotten Better”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments