Hacked Robots Could Attack Humans, Burgle People’s Homes and KILL their Pets, Experts Warn

ROBOTS will soon be cleaning our homes, performing surgery and even building skyscrapers.

But a top security firm claims that robots – including those currently on the market – could attack humans, burgle homes and wreak havoc on a factory floor.

There have already been serious accidents including a bride-to-be who was crushed to death by a robot just two weeks before she was due to marry the love of her life.

A robot cannon also killed nine soldiers and seriously injured 14 others during a US military exercise in 2007.

