Hacker ‘Guccifer’: Russian Blame for US Election Part of ‘Fake Cyber War’

The ongoing assertion by the establishment that Russia “hacked the US election” is part of a “fake cyber war,” says hacker ‘Guccifer.’

‘Guccifer’, whose real name is Marcel Lehel Lazar, is a Romanian hacker who exposed Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server in 2013 when he stole emails from Clinton aide Sidney Blumenthal.

“Americans are crazy about the Russian thing and that the Russians are invading the United States,” Lazar told Fox News. “It’s crazy…it’s this hysteria, you know?”

Lazar has been convicted and sentenced to prison in both the US and Romania for his hacking of major celebrity and political figures – including George W. Bush and Colin Powell – before he was captured in 2014. He’ll finish his sentence in Romania until 2019 where he’ll be extradited to the US to serve the rest of his sentence.

Two weeks before Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats and issued sanctions to the country as retaliation for the baseless “Russian hacking” charge, Lazar reportedly predicted that there “will be probes and indictments against some Russian people.”

President-elect Donald Trump dismissed Obama’s political stunt against Russia, saying “It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things. Nevertheless, in the interest of the country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation.”

Instead of investigating and reporting real news, mainstream media outlets have been quick to declare that Russia did indeed hack the US election despite no evidence, with The Washington Post even accusing Russia of hacking the US energy grid, a claim which has quickly been debunked.

Ironically, hackers like Guccifer and Guccifer 2.0 – who leaked Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s emails to WikiLeaks last summer – have been better at investigating and presenting real news to the public than most of the mainstream media.